IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,262 FedEx Co. (FDX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,262 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $705,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in FedEx by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $3,306,000. Finally, Lebenthal Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Asset Management LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) opened at 189.19 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $201.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.27. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm earned $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post $12.00 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price target (up from $209.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FedEx to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.85.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 34,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.22, for a total value of $6,612,387.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,735,795.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

