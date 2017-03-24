IFG Group PLC (IFP) Given “Neutral” Rating at Macquarie

IFG Group PLC (LON:IFP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.79) price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IFG Group PLC in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of IFG Group PLC (LON:IFP) opened at 135.00 on Friday. IFG Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 129.00 and a one year high of GBX 188.56. The stock’s market cap is GBX 142.30 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 155.20.

IFG Group PLC Company Profile

IFG Group plc is an Ireland-based financial services company. The Company provides a range of financial solutions, including full platform services, pension administration and independent financial advice. The Company is engaged in the intermediation and administration of financial service products. The Company is organized into two segments: Platform business, James Hay Partnership, and its Independent wealth management business, Saunderson House.

