Ideagen PLC (IDEA) Price Target Raised to GBX 98 at FinnCap

Ideagen PLC (LON:IDEA) had its price objective raised by FinnCap from GBX 78 ($0.96) to GBX 98 ($1.21) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

Shares of Ideagen PLC (LON:IDEA) traded up 0.90% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 78.70. 51,352 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 64.00. Ideagen PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 48.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 82.90. The company’s market cap is GBX 141.43 million.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th.

In other news, insider David Hornsby purchased 801,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £601,125 ($742,404.59).

About Ideagen PLC

Ideagen plc is engaged in the development and sale of information management software to businesses in various industries, and the provision of associated professional services and support. The Company is engaged in supplying governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions primarily to the healthcare, transport, aerospace and defense, manufacturing and financial services sectors.

