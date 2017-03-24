Icon Plc (ICLR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon Plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered Icon Plc from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on Icon Plc from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Icon Plc from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) traded up 1.66% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.89. The company had a trading volume of 206,828 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average of $79.27. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $62.31 and a 12 month high of $88.90.

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business earned $435 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.78 million. Icon Plc had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Icon Plc will post $5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/icon-plc-iclr-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-mizuho.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Icon Plc by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in Icon Plc by 2.6% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Icon Plc by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in Icon Plc by 7.6% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Icon Plc by 8.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Icon Plc

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.