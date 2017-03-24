Ibstock plc (IBST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 222.50 ($2.75).

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBST. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on shares of Ibstock plc from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Ibstock plc from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of Ibstock plc from GBX 181 ($2.24) to GBX 205 ($2.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.59) target price on shares of Ibstock plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Ibstock plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.16) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) traded down 1.61% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 213.50. 1,277,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 867.45 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 201.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 181.79. Ibstock plc has a 12-month low of GBX 113.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 227.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Ibstock plc’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Ibstock plc Company Profile

Ibstock plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing of clay bricks and concrete products. The Company’s segments are the UK and the US. The Company’s principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete products and concrete rail products.

