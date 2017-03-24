Iberiabank Corp Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,779,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,998,000 after buying an additional 4,023,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 60,254,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,953,000 after buying an additional 1,492,283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,093,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,945,000 after buying an additional 1,704,510 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 16,587,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,708,000 after buying an additional 4,778,914 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,103,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,223,000 after buying an additional 111,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) opened at 42.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.69.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post $1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $47.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $43.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.59.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

