IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Cowen and Company

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NYSE:IAC) had its target price upped by Cowen and Company to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Aegis raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.56.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NYSE:IAC) traded up 0.532% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.745. 54,064 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $5.65 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average is $67.70. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $77.46.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NYSE:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.43. The business earned $811.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post $3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 776.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,937,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,035,000 after buying an additional 1,716,428 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,085,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,781,000 after buying an additional 112,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 40,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,552.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,624,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,478,000 after buying an additional 1,563,187 shares during the last quarter.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a media and Internet company. The Company’s brands include HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, Dictionary.com and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Tinder, PlentyOfFish and OkCupid. Its segments include Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications and Publishing. Match Group includes the dating and non-dating businesses of Match Group, Inc HomeAdvisor is a home services digital marketplace that helps connect consumers with home professionals in North America, as well as in France, the Netherlands and Italy under various brands.

