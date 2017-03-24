I.G. Investment Management LTD. Has $19,995,000 Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

I.G. Investment Management LTD. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. I.G. Investment Management LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 10,473,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,067,000 after buying an additional 325,695 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,699,000 after buying an additional 58,069 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,200,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,075,000 after buying an additional 562,213 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,807,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,060,000 after buying an additional 111,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,729,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,524,000 after buying an additional 157,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) opened at 132.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.23. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $110.49 and a 12 month high of $133.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.58 and a 200-day moving average of $122.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business earned $3.70 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post $6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.9825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.04%.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.27.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.86 per share, with a total value of $497,399.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,694.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $3,678,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,132 shares of company stock worth $7,360,958. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power company in North America with electric generating facilities located in over 30 states in the United States and approximately five provinces in Canada. NEE’s operating segments are FPL, an electric utility, and NEER, an energy business.

