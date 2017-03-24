Hutner Capital Management Inc. Has $2,498,000 Position in American Express Company (AXP)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,717 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. American Express Company comprises 2.1% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express Company were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in American Express Company during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Motco increased its stake in American Express Company by 31.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in American Express Company during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in American Express Company by 10.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express Company during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) opened at 77.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.19. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The payment services company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. American Express Company had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post $5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hutner Capital Management Inc. Has $2,498,000 Position in American Express Company (AXP)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/hutner-capital-management-inc-has-2498000-position-in-american-express-company-axp.html.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays PLC set a $83.00 price target on American Express Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $97.00 price target on American Express Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stephens set a $70.00 price target on American Express Company and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of American Express Company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.98.

In other news, Director John Joseph Brennan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.74 per share, with a total value of $318,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider L Kevin Cox sold 32,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,550,337.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,581.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,306 shares of company stock worth $12,814,347 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express Company

American Express Company is a services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services offered to consumers and businesses around the world. The Company’s segments include U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.