Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Avondale Partners

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Avondale Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HURN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) opened at 39.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $828.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.35. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $178.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Avondale Partners” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/huron-consulting-group-hurn-upgraded-to-outperform-at-avondale-partners.html.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 485.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 61,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 51,209 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 64.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 131.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc is a professional services firm focused on assisting clients with their business issues by delivering solutions to support their strategic objectives. The Company’s segments are Huron Healthcare, which provides advisory, consulting and technology solutions to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals and physician practices; Huron Education and Life Sciences, which provides management consulting services and software solutions to the higher education, academic medical center, pharmaceutical and medical device, and research industries; Huron Business Advisory, which provides services to the C-suite of middle market and organizations, institutions, law firms, investment banks and private equity firms, and All Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.