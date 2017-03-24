Hunters Property PLC (HUNT) Price Target Raised to GBX 90 at Dowgate Capital

Hunters Property PLC (LON:HUNT) had its price objective raised by Dowgate Capital from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Hunters Property PLC (LON:HUNT) traded down 0.43% on Thursday, reaching GBX 58.00. 12,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Hunters Property PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 57.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 79.80. The company’s market cap is GBX 16.41 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Hunters Property PLC’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Hunters Property PLC Company Profile

Hunters Property Plc offers real estate services. The Company’s principal activity is that of providing property services to consumers and businesses through franchised and licensed arrangements, including for sales, lettings and property related services. The Company’s segments include Residential Sales, Lettings, Franchising and Other.

