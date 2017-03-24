Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in General Electric Company (GE)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. General Electric Company comprises 1.6% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric Company were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) opened at 29.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.25. General Electric Company has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $258.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.20.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company earned $33.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 billion. General Electric Company had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 15.99%. General Electric Company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric Company will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. General Electric Company’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/hunter-associates-investment-management-llc-raises-stake-in-general-electric-company-ge.html.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric Company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr upgraded General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.17 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of General Electric Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price target on General Electric Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.37.

In other General Electric Company news, Vice Chairman David Leon Joyce sold 159,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $4,719,608.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 738,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,842,090.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Bornstein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.63 per share, with a total value of $148,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,269.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric Company

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.