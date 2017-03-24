Humana Inc (HUM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) opened at 209.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.21. Humana has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $220.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm earned $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Humana will post $10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 4,213 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $862,274.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,951.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,832 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.73, for a total value of $994,087.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,455.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 319,632 shares of company stock valued at $65,897,204. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America Corp began coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group, Healthcare Services and Other Businesses. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group accounts, as well as individual commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

