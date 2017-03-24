Hugoton Royalty Trust (hgt) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Hugoton Royalty Trust (NYSE:hgt) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Hugoton Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of Hugoton Royalty Trust (NYSE:HGT) remained flat at $1.90 during trading on Friday. 21,061 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $76.00 million, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hugoton Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust is an express trust. The Company is created pursuant to the Hugoton Royalty Trust Indenture between XTO Energy Inc, as grantor, and NationsBank, N.A., as trustee. Southwest Bank is now the trustee of the trust of the Company. XTO Energy is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

