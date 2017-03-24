Hugoton Royalty Trust (hgt) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Hugoton Royalty Trust (NYSE:hgt) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Hugoton Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Hugoton Royalty Trust (NYSE:HGT) remained flat at $1.90 during midday trading on Friday. 19,881 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.73. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hugoton Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust is an express trust. The Company is created pursuant to the Hugoton Royalty Trust Indenture between XTO Energy Inc, as grantor, and NationsBank, N.A., as trustee. Southwest Bank is now the trustee of the trust of the Company. XTO Energy is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

