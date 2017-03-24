HSBC Holdings plc’s (HSBA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BNP Paribas

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BNP Paribas in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a GBX 720 ($8.89) target price on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSBA. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, March 13th. S&P Global set a GBX 720 ($8.89) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 745 ($9.20) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc dropped their price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 750 ($9.26) to GBX 740 ($9.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.41) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 608.30 ($7.51).

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) opened at 650.50 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 126.93 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 672.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 641.11. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 392.37 and a 12 month high of GBX 715.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from HSBC Holdings plc’s previous dividend of $0.10.

In other HSBC Holdings plc news, insider Douglas J. Flint sold 138,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 662 ($8.18), for a total transaction of £919,438.56 ($1,135,529.90). Also, insider Marc Moses sold 18,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.11), for a total transaction of £120,033.90 ($148,244.91). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,528 shares of company stock worth $1,029,632 and have sold 500,827 shares worth $332,418,868.

HSBC Holdings plc Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through four businesses: Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB). It operates across various geographical regions, which include Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, North America and Latin America.

