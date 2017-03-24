HSBC Holdings plc Downgrades Sse Plc (SSE) to Hold

Sse Plc (LON:SSE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 1,620 ($20.01) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,740 ($21.49). HSBC Holdings plc’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close.

SSE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group AG cut their price objective on shares of Sse Plc from GBX 1,550 ($19.14) to GBX 1,500 ($18.53) and set a ” neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Investec raised shares of Sse Plc to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,500 ($18.53) to GBX 1,650 ($20.38) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.61) price target on shares of Sse Plc in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,765 ($21.80) price target on shares of Sse Plc in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($21.43) price target on shares of Sse Plc in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,579.73 ($19.51).

Shares of Sse Plc (LON:SSE) opened at 1503.00 on Friday. The company’s market cap is GBX 15.15 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,519.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,525.77. Sse Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,369.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,644.00.

Sse Plc Company Profile

SSE plc is engaged in producing, distributing and supplying electricity and gas, as well as other energy-related services to homes and businesses in Great Britain and Ireland. The Company’s segments include Networks, which consists of electricity distribution, electricity transmission and gas distribution; Retail, which consists of energy supply, enterprise and energy-related services, and Wholesale, which consists of energy portfolio management and electricity generation, gas storage and gas production.

