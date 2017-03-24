Howard Benjamin Sells 12,216 Shares of Repligen Co. (RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Howard Benjamin sold 12,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $422,917.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) opened at 34.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.27. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post $0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Repligen by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 150,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 37,443 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Repligen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Capital Management LP raised its position in Repligen by 25.2% in the third quarter. IronBridge Capital Management LP now owns 123,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Repligen by 9,496.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 84,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Repligen by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,740,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,000 after buying an additional 188,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on Repligen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Repligen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.57 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation is a bioprocessing company. The Company is focused on the development, production and commercialization of products used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs (bioprocessing). The Company is a manufacturer of both native and recombinant forms of Protein A, critical reagents used in biomanufacturing to separate and purify monoclonal antibodies, a type of biologic drug.

