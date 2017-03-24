Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 17th

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) opened at 18.02 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts will post $0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HST. Evercore ISI cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays PLC set a $19.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, CFO Gregory J. Larson sold 40,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $741,966.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,139.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory J. Larson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,164 shares of company stock worth $4,051,776. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owns properties and conducts operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P., in which the Company holds approximately 99% of the partnership interests (OP units).

