Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Position Boosted by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 249,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 9.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 629,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 53,628 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) opened at 18.02 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm earned $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $19.00 target price on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

In related news, insider Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 31,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $560,957.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,090.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 15,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $278,385.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,783.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,164 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,776. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owns properties and conducts operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P., in which the Company holds approximately 99% of the partnership interests (OP units).

