Hospitality Properties Trust’s (HPT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) traded up 0.03% on Tuesday, reaching $31.18. 57,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $32.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns approximately 300 hotels with over 45,860 rooms or suites, and approximately 190 travel centers. The Company’s segments include hotel investments, travel center investments and corporate. The Company’s properties are located in approximately 50 states in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

