Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) traded down 0.13% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,366 shares. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $32.63.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns approximately 300 hotels with over 45,860 rooms or suites, and approximately 190 travel centers. The Company’s segments include hotel investments, travel center investments and corporate. The Company’s properties are located in approximately 50 states in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

