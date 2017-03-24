Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (HOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hornbeck Offshore provides technologically advanced, new generation OSVs serving the offshore oil and gas industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in select international markets. The focus of their OSV business is on complex exploration and production activities, which include deepwater, deep well and other logistically demanding projects. They also transport petroleum products through their tug and tank barge segment serving the energy industry, primarily in the northeastern United States and Puerto Rico. “

Separately, Capital One Financial Corp. reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hornbeck Offshore Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) opened at 4.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $146.96 million. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77.

In other Hornbeck Offshore Services news, CEO Todd M. Hornbeck bought 61,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $199,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,440.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 55,158 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services during the third quarter valued at about $1,650,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 20.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services during the third quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc provides marine transportation, subsea installation and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction and the United States military customers. The Company focuses on providing marine solutions for the deepwater and ultradeepwater energy industry in domestic and select foreign locations.

