Horizon Kinetics LLC Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Horizon Kinetics LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.9% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) opened at 58.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.97. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $64.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Buckingham Research upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.57.

In related news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 7,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $496,287.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,281.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

