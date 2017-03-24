Horizon Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (hbnc)

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:hbnc) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) traded down 0.289% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.177. 17,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $558.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.157 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stephens set a $27.00 target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

In related news, Director Maurice F. Winkler III bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services in Northwestern and Central Indiana and Southwestern Michigan through its bank subsidiary, Horizon Bank, N.A. (the Bank), and other affiliated entities and Horizon Risk Management, Inc The Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services and other services incident to banking.

