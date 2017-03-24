HopFed Bancorp, Inc (hfbc) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

HopFed Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:hfbc) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) opened at 14.60 on Friday. HopFed Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $87.25 million, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97.

HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. HopFed Bancorp had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HopFed Bancorp will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HopFed Bancorp Company Profile

HopFed Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Heritage Bank USA, Inc (the Bank). The Bank is a Kentucky state chartered commercial bank based in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, with branch offices in Kentucky and Tennessee. The business of the Bank primarily consists of attracting deposits from the general public and investing such deposits in loans secured by single family residential real estate and investment securities, including United States Government and agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations (CMOs), and mortgage-backed securities.

