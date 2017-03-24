Home Depot Inc (HD) Position Raised by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.4% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association boosted its stake in Home Depot by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 32,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its stake in Home Depot by 23.7% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 15,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) opened at 147.99 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $119.20 and a 52-week high of $149.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day moving average is $133.81. The firm has a market cap of $178.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. Home Depot had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post $7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vetr raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.86 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.90.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

