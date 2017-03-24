Home Depot Inc (HD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $148.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Home Depot to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Vetr upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.86 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) traded up 0.206% during trading on Friday, hitting $148.295. The stock had a trading volume of 2,464,592 shares. The company has a market cap of $178.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.991 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day moving average is $133.81. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $119.20 and a 1-year high of $150.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post $7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/home-depot-inc-hd-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.