Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc (C)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY increased its position in Citigroup by 22.8% in the third quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 335,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after buying an additional 62,434 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 18.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 190,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 30,164 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Citigroup by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,841,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,970,000 after buying an additional 35,273 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 1.2% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,050,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its position in Citigroup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 29,561,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,206,000 after buying an additional 1,210,112 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) opened at 58.05 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.08. The stock has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post $5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/hilltop-holdings-inc-increases-stake-in-citigroup-inc-c.html.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Vetr cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.21 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.80 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.81.

In other Citigroup news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 10,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $565,699.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,186.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President James A. Forese sold 55,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $3,303,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 565,438 shares in the company, valued at $33,700,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,303 shares of company stock worth $12,606,410 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.