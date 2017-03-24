Highfields Capital Management LP Has $65,440,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Highfields Capital Management LP continued to hold its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Highfields Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Colgate-Palmolive Company worth $65,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 200.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive Company during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Concannon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 33.8% in the third quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive Company during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) opened at 73.92 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $63.43 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.60.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Colgate-Palmolive Company had a return on equity of 4,897.09% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm earned $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Citigroup Inc boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive Company from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive Company in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.77.

In other Colgate-Palmolive Company news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,833 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $252,939.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,434.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,701 shares of company stock valued at $838,766 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company, whose products are marketed in over 200 countries and territories throughout the world. The Company’s segments include Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through over five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe/South Pacific, Asia and Africa/Eurasia.

