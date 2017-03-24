High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. (TSE:HWO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of High Arctic Energy Services in a report issued on Wednesday. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the firm will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for High Arctic Energy Services’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/high-arctic-energy-services-inc-hwo-forecasted-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-09-per-share.html.

Shares of High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) opened at 5.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. High Arctic Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $6.27.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc is a Canada-based company, which focuses on providing contract drilling, completion services, equipment rental and other oilfield services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through providing oilfield services to customers in Canada and Papua New Guinea (PNG) segment.

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.