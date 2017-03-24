HFF, Inc. (HF) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of HFF worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in HFF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in HFF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in HFF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in HFF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 119,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in HFF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) opened at 29.16 on Friday. HFF, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.41.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm earned $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.75 million. HFF had a return on equity of 43.76% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, analysts expect that HFF, Inc. will post $2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded HFF from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut HFF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HFF from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HFF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

HFF, Inc is a provider of commercial real estate and capital markets services to both the users and providers of capital in the United States commercial real estate industry. The Company offers an array of capital markets services, including debt placement; investment sales; distressed debt and real estate owned advisory services; equity placement; investment banking and advisory services; loan sales, and commercial loan servicing.

