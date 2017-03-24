HFF, Inc. (HF) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

HF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut HFF from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut HFF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HFF from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

HFF (NYSE:HF) opened at 29.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. HFF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $34.39.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. HFF had a return on equity of 43.76% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that HFF will post $2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HFF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after buying an additional 62,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HFF by 13.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,311,000 after buying an additional 270,471 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HFF by 4.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,659,000 after buying an additional 83,360 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HFF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,765,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,276,000 after buying an additional 302,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HFF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 119,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About HFF

HFF, Inc is a provider of commercial real estate and capital markets services to both the users and providers of capital in the United States commercial real estate industry. The Company offers an array of capital markets services, including debt placement; investment sales; distressed debt and real estate owned advisory services; equity placement; investment banking and advisory services; loan sales, and commercial loan servicing.

