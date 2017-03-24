Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) opened at 22.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 3.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post $1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Vetr raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.33 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, OTR Global raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.99.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Michael G. Nefkens sold 257,965 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $5,760,358.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Nefkens sold 831,311 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $18,629,679.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 474,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,830.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,412,009 shares of company stock valued at $31,696,713. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

