Hessam Nadji Sells 4,500 Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $116,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,573,436.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Hessam Nadji sold 4,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $112,365.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Hessam Nadji sold 13,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $340,200.00.

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) opened at 24.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.57. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.93 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. William Blair cut Marcus & Millichap to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter valued at $523,000. Midas Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter valued at $393,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 31.8% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter valued at $368,000. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc is a brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to its clients. It also offers two services to its clients, such as commercial real estate investment brokerage, and financing and ancillary services.

