Hessam Nadji Sells 13,500 Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,357,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Hessam Nadji sold 4,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $112,365.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Hessam Nadji sold 4,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $116,325.00.

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) opened at 24.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.57. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company earned $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.93 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter valued at $368,000. Midas Management Corp bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc is a brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to its clients. It also offers two services to its clients, such as commercial real estate investment brokerage, and financing and ancillary services.

