Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,646 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Hertz Global Holdings were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTZ. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Hertz Global Holdings by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hertz Global Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Hertz Global Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Hertz Global Holdings by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hertz Global Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) opened at 17.81 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.48 billion. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20.

Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/hertz-global-holdings-inc-htz-shares-sold-by-tudor-investment-corp-et-al.html.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hertz Global Holdings from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hertz Global Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Hertz Global Holdings in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Hertz Global Holdings in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global Holdings in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Hertz Global Holdings Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, formerly Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is engaged principally in the business of renting and leasing of cars through its Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly brands, and equipment through its Hertz Equipment Rental brand. It operates through four segments: U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.