Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on April 14th

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) opened at 18.65 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $779.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.56. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $170,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,582.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays PLC set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates through investment in hotel properties segment. It invests in institutional grade hotels in urban gateway markets, including New York, Washington District of Columbia (DC), Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

