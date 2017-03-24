Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cann cut shares of Herman Miller from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) traded up 0.95% during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,544 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company earned $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.50 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herman Miller will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Upgraded to Market Perform by Raymond James Financial, Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/herman-miller-inc-mlhr-upgraded-to-market-perform-by-raymond-james-financial-inc.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

In related news, EVP Donald D. Goeman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald D. Goeman sold 4,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $129,126.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,780.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $427,279. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 7.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Wheatland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.