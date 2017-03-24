Heritage Oaks Bancorp (HEOP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Oaks Bancorp (NASDAQ:HEOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Oaks Bancorp acts as a bank holding company of Heritage Oaks Bank. Other than holding the shares of the Bank, the Company conducts no significant activities, although it is authorized, with the prior approval of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, to engage in a variety of activities that are deemed closely related to the business of banking. The Bank offers traditional banking products, such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit, as well as mortgage loans and commercial and consumer loans. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. FIG Partners lowered Heritage Oaks Bancorp to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Heritage Oaks Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heritage Oaks Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of Heritage Oaks Bancorp (NASDAQ:HEOP) opened at 12.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.63 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. Heritage Oaks Bancorp has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $14.44.

Heritage Oaks Bancorp (NASDAQ:HEOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Heritage Oaks Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 20.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Oaks Bancorp will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Heritage Oaks Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Oaks Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,887,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Oaks Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Heritage Oaks Bancorp by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Heritage Oaks Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,655,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Oaks Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Oaks Bancorp Company Profile

Heritage Oaks Bancorp is the holding company for Heritage Oaks Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers traditional banking products, such as checking, savings, money market account and certificates of deposit, as well as mortgage loans and commercial and consumer loans to customers who are predominately small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and individuals.

