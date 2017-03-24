Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) Stake Cut by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 26.7% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,433,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after buying an additional 302,399 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 191.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 445,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 81,575 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 372,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) opened at 14.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. Hercules Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $15.47.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital Inc will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBR & Co raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company is an internally managed, non-diversified, closed-end investment company. The Company focuses on providing senior secured venture growth loans to venture capital-backed companies in a range of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries.

