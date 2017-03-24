Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) SVP Sells $1,711,577.61 in Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) SVP Michael Racioppi sold 9,969 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $1,711,577.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,057 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,556.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) opened at 171.46 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.23 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.43 and a 200 day moving average of $159.70.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post $7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Henry Schein by 3.9% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Genesee Valley Trust Co. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 4.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Henry Schein by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Leerink Swann set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.84.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a provider of healthcare products and services primarily to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The Company operates through two segments: healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment distributes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

