Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America Corp raised Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.65.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) traded down 0.41% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,902 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average of $69.81. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $85.78. The firm’s market cap is $7.13 billion.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business earned $369 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.26 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post ($1.23) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/helmerich-payne-inc-hp-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-tudor-pickering.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -274.51%.

In other news, VP Robert L. Stauder sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $607,072.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Petrie acquired 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.17 per share, with a total value of $133,668.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,520.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 20.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 113,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.