Healthequity Inc (HQY) Insider Sells $2,564,376.42 in Stock

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) insider Stephen Neeleman sold 55,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $2,564,376.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Neeleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Stephen Neeleman sold 1,200 shares of Healthequity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $55,416.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Stephen Neeleman sold 53,218 shares of Healthequity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $2,458,671.60.

On Thursday, March 16th, Stephen Neeleman sold 40,169 shares of Healthequity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $1,846,167.24.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Stephen Neeleman sold 1,600 shares of Healthequity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $70,432.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Stephen Neeleman sold 215 shares of Healthequity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $9,460.00.

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) opened at 42.55 on Friday. Healthequity Inc has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 101.31 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm earned $46.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 33,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 0.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 170,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. FIX initiated coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

