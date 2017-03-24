Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on HTA shares. Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

In other news, EVP Mark David Engstrom sold 17,500 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $506,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 13,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $372,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTA. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,710,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,666,000 after buying an additional 179,368 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 5,304.7% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 3,540,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,025,000 after buying an additional 3,475,281 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 10.6% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,122,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,840,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,610,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,981,000 after buying an additional 137,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,373,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,422,000 after buying an additional 84,229 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) traded up 1.180% on Friday, hitting $31.295. 168,158 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 94.833 and a beta of 0.27.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $119.20 million for the quarter. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 413.81%.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (HTA) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through investing in healthcare real estate assets segment. The primary objective is to generate stockholder value through consistent and growing dividends and appreciation of real estate value.

