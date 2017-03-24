Harry Fleming Buys 25,000 Shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NHC) Stock

Nobilis Health Corp (TSE:NHC) (NASDAQ:HLTH) Director Harry Fleming bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$42,500.00.

Harry Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Harry Fleming bought 25,000 shares of Nobilis Health Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$43,750.00.

Nobilis Health Corp (TSE:NHC) traded down 5.30% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. 733,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $222.59 million and a P/E ratio of 35.75. Nobilis Health Corp has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06.

About Nobilis Health Corp

Nobilis Health Corp. (Nobilis) owns and manages healthcare facilities in the States of Texas and Arizona, consisting primarily of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and acute-care and surgical hospitals. The Company’s segments include Medical Services, Marketing Services and Corporate. The Medical Services segment owns and manages approximately nine healthcare facilities in Texas and Arizona; over four hospitals, and approximately five ambulatory surgery centers.

