Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR to Post Q4 2017 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (HQCL)

Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (NASDAQ:HQCL) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now expects that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Roth Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR’s Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (NASDAQ:HQCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.36. Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $565.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (NASDAQ:HQCL) traded down 4.44% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 117,413 shares. Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $572.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (NASDAQ:HQCL) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,241 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.74% of Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR Company Profile

Hanwha Q CELLS Co, Ltd., formerly Hanwha SolarOne Co, Ltd., is a global solar energy company engaged in the manufacturing of solar modules, and the development and management of downstream solar farms. It manufactures a range of photo voltaic (PV) cells and PV modules at its manufacturing facilities in China and Malaysia using manufacturing process technologies, including those developed at its research and development facilities in Germany.

