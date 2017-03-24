Hans Ueli Keller Sells 2,675 Shares of Ebix Inc (EBIX) Stock

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) Director Hans Ueli Keller sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $161,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,946.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) opened at 60.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28. Ebix Inc has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $65.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Ebix’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 0.6% in the third quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,634,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,932,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,646,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,632,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 86.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 398,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,671,000 after buying an additional 184,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the third quarter worth $20,317,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EBIX shares. Sidoti started coverage on Ebix in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ebix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc (Ebix) is a supplier of software and e-commerce solutions to the insurance industry. Ebix provides application software products for the insurance industry, including carrier systems, agency systems and exchanges, as well as custom software development. Ebix conducts its operations through four channels, which include Exchanges, Carrier Systems, Broker Systems and Risk Compliance Solutions (RCS).

