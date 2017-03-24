Hancock Holding Company (HBHC) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hancock Holding Company were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Holding Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hancock Holding Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Hancock Holding Company by 89.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Holding Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hancock Holding Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) opened at 43.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34. Hancock Holding Company has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Hancock Holding Company had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hancock Holding Company will post $2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Hancock Holding Company’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on HBHC. FIG Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.25 price target on shares of Hancock Holding Company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Hancock Holding Company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Holding Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Hancock Holding Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Hancock Holding Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

In related news, EVP Stephen E. Barker sold 5,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $274,292.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Roseberry sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Holding Company Company Profile

Hancock Holding Company (Hancock) is a financial services company that provides a network of service financial choices to the Gulf South region through its bank subsidiary, Whitney Bank, a Mississippi state bank. The Company operates through overall banking operations segment. Whitney Bank operates under brands, such as Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas.

