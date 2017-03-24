Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) opened at 10.94 on Wednesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.66 million, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Holding Co. boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 12.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 27.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 279.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company markets, distributes, underwrites and services its property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals. Its business involves marketing, distributing, underwriting and servicing insurance products, as well as providing other insurance related services.

